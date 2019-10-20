Get spooked with WCBI

WATCH: No story is too scary for the WCBI Weekend Crew.

Last Sunday we paid a visit to the Tupelo Haunted Castle which is celebrating their 10th year of operation this year.

- Advertisement -

The haunted house is owned and operated by a group of engineers! David Herdahl, Derek Harris, and Josh Harris opened the attraction in 2009.

The Tupelo Haunted Castle features three different attractions, all of which are handicap accessible. All of the money from admissions goes toward different charity groups.

For More information on the Tupelo Haunted Castle, click here.