WCBI will host final day for blood drive with Vitalant on Friday
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In the season of giving, Vitalant and generous donors helped kick off a blood drive today.
Vitalant opened its mobile unit doors in front of WCBI studios.
The blood drive began at noon and wrapped up at 5 p.m.
Folks giving blood said this is the perfect opportunity to support their community.
“Well, people always need blood, especially around the holidays. If a loved one of mine ever needed some, I’d want someone to be there for them so I always give blood,” said Nora Miller, a blood donor.
If you missed out, there will be a blood drive tomorrow from noon to 5 p.m.
And remember, when you donate, you’ll have a chance to win gift cards and be entered into a drawing to win a 2010 Hyundai Accent.
You can make an appointment online by logging onto donors.vitalant.org Use the code “WCBI.”
