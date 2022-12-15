WCBI will host final day for blood drive with Vitalant on Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In the season of giving, Vitalant and generous donors helped kick off a blood drive today.

Vitalant opened its mobile unit doors in front of WCBI studios.

The blood drive began at noon and wrapped up at 5 p.m.

Folks giving blood said this is the perfect opportunity to support their community.

“Well, people always need blood, especially around the holidays. If a loved one of mine ever needed some, I’d want someone to be there for them so I always give blood,” said Nora Miller, a blood donor.

If you missed out, there will be a blood drive tomorrow from noon to 5 p.m.

And remember, when you donate, you’ll have a chance to win gift cards and be entered into a drawing to win a 2010 Hyundai Accent.

You can make an appointment online by logging onto donors.vitalant.org Use the code “WCBI.”

