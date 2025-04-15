WCBI’s Grace Brister speaks to Public Relations class at MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Our Grace Brister spoke to a public relations class at Mississippi State University about the relationship between PR professionals and news media professionals.

Students got to hear how the two fields work together to get stories, information, and community events out to the public.

Students said they learned a lot from the discussion and have a better understanding of what news professionals look for when they receive story pitches.

