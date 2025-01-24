WCBI’s Kealy Shields joins West Point Rotary Club to discuss Broadcasting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Rotary Club kicked off this month’s meeting with a lesson in broadcast communication.

Our very own Kealy Shields was asked to be the guest speaker.

On top of learning more about the broadcast industry, the organization recognized its rotary readers for December and January.

This is an opportunity to highlight children in West Point elementary schools who have reached their reading goal.

West Point’s organization was chartered in 1923 and continues to serve those in the community.

One way they do that is by donating food to The Mission, a Christian restoration home in Clay County.

