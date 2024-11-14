WCBI’s Kealy shields speaks at Itawamba Community College

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Itawamba community college are getting a peek into different job opportunities.

As part of the Humanities Club, the school is kickstarting a career speaker series.

The goal is to inform students about different avenues the School of Humanities has to offer.

Within the School of Humanities there are two divisions: the Social Science Division and the Communication Division.

Our very own Kealy Shields was the inaugural speaker and spoke about the different aspects of broadcast media.

Director, Masha Laney hopes this provides students with Experiential Learning Opportunities such as internships and job shadowing.

