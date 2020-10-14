WCBI’s Player of the Week: Choctaw County QB Tylan Carter

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — Following the Charger’s stellar performance against Houston, 59-36, Choctaw County quarterback Tylan Carter earns WCBI’s player of the week honors.

Carter ran for a team high 270 yards and three touchdowns while also totaling 177 yards and four touchdowns in the air.

In 2019, Carter didn’t play against the Hilltoppers due to an ankle injury. The senior quarterback saying that only makes last week’s win that much sweeter.

“I had so much fun out there playing with my boys,” Carter said. “We did what we had to do. Everything was in slow motion. I felt pressure on my right. I rolled out and saw JJ coming across the field, and I gave it to him. That was his first touchdown that I gave him and it meant something to me.”

“He threw some great balls to for touchdown passes,” Choctaw County head coach Jeff Roberts said. “They were in stride and everything. It helps when you’re pulling the defense up, and you can throw it behind the defense. Getting that added dimension back for him has really helped him the last two weeks in helping get the offense in the right direction.”