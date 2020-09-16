WCBI’s Player of the Week: Choctaw County WR/CB Ques Mcneal

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) — Choctaw County’s Ques Mcneal showed up and showed out as the Chargers hosted East Webster on September 11th.

Mcneal referred to his performance as “the best game of his life.”

Matched up to the Wolverines in the Friday night showdown, Mcneal hauled in four interceptions on defense, returning 2 of them for touchdowns and added 3 touchdown receptions on offense.

Mcneal credits his coaches and teammates for putting him in position to have a big night!

“Man, I was seeing everything,” Mcneal said. “They kept on throwing the ball and I was reacting on each play. Coach come to my side and I was just making plays for the defense. On offense, Tylan gave me good balls. O-line was blocking good. I was just catching them. I was on fire. All the glory to God. It’s a good feeling though. Just going to stay humble and do the same thing next week. Just keep on rolling.”

Mcneal and the Chargers head to Kosciusko on September 18th.