WCBI’s Player of the Week: East Webster QB Steven Betts

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) — As part of our game of the week trio, junior quarterback Steven Betts put on a show at East Union.

Betts had 273 rushing yards and four touchdowns, to go along with another two passing touchdowns in the wolverines, 62-38 win.

Betts knew entering the match-up that he needed to be at his best to help secure a victory.

“Well, it was big,” Betts said. “I knew it was going to be a big game considering that it was game of the week. We just prepared all week for it. We just came out and executed for it early and finished off with a big W. It just kind of worked out like that. Every time the coach called me I made big plays out of it. Everybody just looking on me and I just made everybody happy.”

East Webster will look to remain undefeated as they host Union Friday night.