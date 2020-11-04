WCBI’s Player of the Week: North Pontotoc WR Kaden Wilson

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) — The saying goes that big time players make big time plays. That was exactly the case for this week’s WCBI Player of the Week.

North Pontotoc’s Kaden Wilson stepped up big time for the vikings as the team knocked off the defending 4A state champions, Corinth, 49-46.

Wilson had three receptions for 140 yards, and two touchdowns against the Warriors.

The senior viking also had a 50 yard kick-off return that set up a game winning touchdown reception with just ten seconds remaining in the game.

It’s a night Wilson says he will never forget.

“I think the behind the back is the best one for me,” Wilson said. “I will remember that for awhile. It was difficult. I had it. It fell so I put it on my hip and then pushing it all the way around I had to get control of it. When I finally got control, I just ran with it hard.”