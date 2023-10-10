Weak rain chance for end of week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Northern Mississippi is going to be feeling a temperature rollercoaster the next several days. Our temperatures are going to be up and down and back up again. Cloud coverage will be sticking around fairly heavy up until the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: With the heavy cloud coverage that moved in and across the state today, overnight low temperatures are going to be a bit more mild. Lows are only going to be falling into the lower 60s. While there is still going to be plenty of cloud coverage, we are going to be staying dry.

WEDNESDAY: With the heavy coverage maintaining, high temperatures are going to be about 10 degrees cooler than what was reached on Tuesday. A Gulf low is potentially bringing some rain to NE MS. The chance for seeing the rain is going to be light, staying mostly to the South and SE counties of our viewing area. Though there may be some rogue showers that move into the northern half. Cloud coverage will keep overnight lows mild, in the upper 50s, as rain continues moving East.

THURSDAY: Depending on the speed and strength of the rain associated with the Gulf low, there may be a few strangling showers going into Thursday. Not looking too confident though! Overall, conditions are going to stay cloudy. Temperatures will continue in the low to middle 70s, with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.