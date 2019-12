TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo school resource officers found a loaded gun in car parked at Tupelo High School Monday morning.

Director of Communications Gregg Ellis said a student saw the weapon inside a vehicle.

- Advertisement -

Sources said that weapon was a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

That vehicle it was in was parked in the school’s parking lot.

The district said students and staff were never in any danger.