Wearing face masks in public sparking debate as COVID cases continue to rise in Mississippi

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Positive cases of COVID-19 have steadily increased in recent weeks.

So far the largest single-day increase was last week with over a thousand cases.

- Advertisement -

Today, Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 680 positive cases along with 14 deaths.

Savannah Brown, Infection Control Quality Director at OCH, said face masks play a pivotal role in preventing this disease from spreading.

“COVID-19 is predominantly spread by droplets. Being if I cough, if I sneeze, if I sing, I talk, I yell. Any of those things,” said Brown. “It can go out of my mouth, I mean you seen it right? We can have that droplet that goes about six feet. Now is that a perfect number? No. But it does go about that far and if I’m wearing a cloth face covering, it limits the spread of that.”

Brown has seen first hand the deadly consequences from COVID-19.

“In truth I still see positives come through every day. I have had at least six positive COVID-19 tests come across my machine today. We have patients admitted every day now. We are seeing patients pass away from COVID-19.”

Starting Tuesday, employees at Mississippi State University are required to wear a face mask upon entering any building on campus. The university said they’re doing this due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Oktibbeha County and the Golden Triangle.

Also, starting July 6th, those who plan to hop on board the Starkville-Mississippi State University Area Rapid Transit (S.M.A.R.T), are required to wear face masks.

According to Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill, a mask ordinance vote will take place next board meeting which is set for July 7th.