Weather is Looking Good For Christmas

TONI GHT: We will remain mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures cool back down into the upper 30s. Winds will also continue to die down overnight, maxing out around 2-5 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: The clouds will stay in place leaving us mostly cloudy for Christmas Eve. Temperatures will also remain fairly cool as highs top out in the low 40s. Winds will pick back up from the west at 8-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: The weather for Christmas day is looking nice, but cool. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s, but sunshine will prevail throughout the afternoon.

TUESDAY -FRIDAY: Temperatures will remain around 50 degrees through the end of the week with lows remaining in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will keep the clouds around throughout much of the week, and there are some low end rain chances Wednesday.

NEXT WEEKEND: Models are suggesting that we will see some more moisture going into next weekend. Temperatures are likely to stay above freezing, which would keep any precipitation as rain. However, this is still a while away, so a lot could change before then.