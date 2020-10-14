Webster and Choctaw County law enforcement looking Gary Eugene Boyles Jr.

WEBSTER AND CHOCTAW COUNTIES, MISS. (WCBI) – Webster and Choctaw County law enforcement are searching for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Gary Eugene Boyles Jr. is wanted on a host of charges throughout the state.

Eupora Police Chief Greg Hunter says it’s believed Boyles broke into a home on Greensboro Road, in Webster County, this past Sunday.

The Leland man is then accused of trying to use a stolen credit or debit card at a Eupora store.

Officers spotted the vehicle Boyles was in on Monday night and gave chase.

The truck was stolen out of Tunica.

Boyles drove into Choctaw County and wrecked on Hebron Road.

That’s when he ran from Eupora police, Webster and Choctaw County deputies, and state troopers.

Boyles was last seen wearing just shorts as he ran into the woods.

Three guns and stolen property were found inside the crashed out truck.

Boyles is also wanted in the Greenville area and by the department of corrections.

If you see him call 9-1-1.