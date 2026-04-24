Webster Co. Circuit Clerk announces beginning of District 2 School Board seat qualifying

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s been a shake-up in the Webster County School District.

Webster County Circuit Clerk Wanda Robinson announced that qualifying has begun for the District 2 School Board seat.

The seat held by Rana Mitchell was declared vacant at a special-called Webster County School Board meeting.

At the meeting, Mitchell told the board she was resigning effective immediately as board president and as District 2 School Board member.

She also thanked the board for the opportunity.

According to minutes from the meeting, Mitchell then left the meeting. The District 2 seat as well as the District 5 seat will be on the November ballot.

Robinson said qualifying continues until August 30.

At that same meeting, Eupora High School Principal Chip Powell submitted his resignation effective on June 30.

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