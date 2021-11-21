Webster co. coroner identifies victim in fatal grain bin incident

WEBSTER COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- The Webster County coroner confirms the man to be 55-year-old Stanley Rogers of Spring Hill.

Emergency agencies say the call came in around 5 p.m.

Rogers had become trapped in the grain bin.

Law Enforcement and Fire Crews across Webster County responded to the scene, as well as Calhoun County Search and Rescue.

“He was a local farmer a well known individual in the community it was a great tragedy for the area and everyone that knew him and everything it was quite a shock to everybody,” said Deputy EMA Director Tom Booth.

Booth says Rogers body was recovered just before 10 p.m.