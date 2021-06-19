Webster Co. Sheriff’s deputy cooperating after misdemeanor charge for failing to report for Mississippi National Guard duty

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A Webster County sheriff’s deputy is facing misdemeanor charges for failing to report for National Guard duty.

“We’re taking this very seriously and we’re going to do exactly what the law requires and Deputy (Brandon) Chaille will have his day to tell his side of the story,” says Webster County Sheriff David Gore.

Sheriff Gore told WCBI that on Tuesday, Eupora Police informed him of a Forrest County Justice Court warrant charging Deputy Brandon Chaille with a class 3 misdemeanor for being absent without leave from the Mississippi National Guard.

“I got the paper, I called him, he came here, I served it, we call the justice court there, and he complied with everything they told him to do,” the sheriff explained.

Deputy Chaille was part of the National Guard unit based in Louisville that, according to law enforcement, was ordered to report to Camp Shelby in Hattiesburg ahead of deployment to California for desert training.

Sheriff Gore says that Deputy Chaille has been a member of the sheriff’s department since March of 2020. However, he says his time with the National Guard has spanned several years.

“(Deputy Chaille has done) several tours of duty overseas and he’s served his country honorably,” Sheriff Gore says. “He’s been a top-notch officer for the Webster County Sheriff’s Department.”

The misdemeanor carries a fine of $100 to $500.

While the sheriff says that is similar to a traffic violation, he says it was important to him to make sure this incident is handled by the book.

“There’s a lot of nationwide scrutiny on law enforcement,” he says. “We’ve all seen it on TV and everything, the different things that’s happened.”

He says Deputy Chaille is cooperating every step of the way and is currently awaiting a court date.

“He told me that he had done what I asked him to make this right with the people at the National Guard and he is taking steps to do that,” Sheriff Gore says. “We’re looking forward to getting it resolved and moving on over here.”

Deputy Chaille will remain on duty with the sheriff’s department while he awaits his court date. WCBI reached out to the Mississippi National Guard, but they said they cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.