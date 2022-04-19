WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Webster County based circuit court judge has passed away.

77-year-old George Mitchell died last night at a Northport, Alabama hospital, after surgery.

He was a circuit court judge in the 5th Judicial District.

Mitchell first came to the post after being appointed in 2016 by former Governor Phil Bryant.

Mitchell was a Vietnam War veteran with 32 years of military service, winning numerous awards.

He practiced law for 32 years before becoming a judge.

Arrangements by Oliver Funeral Home are incomplete. Burial is expected to be at North Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Kilmichael.

The 5th Judicial District covers Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Grenada, Montgomery, Webster, and Winston Counties.