Webster County celebrates new courthouse

WEBSTER COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Today, Webster County employees celebrated their newly-built courthouse that comes with all the bells and whistles.

Community members gathered at the new Webster County Courthouse for an open house.

In 2013, a fire destroyed the old courthouse forcing employees to move into a temporary location.

District 2 Supervisor Board President Patrick Cummings says he’s hopeful the facility will be beneficial to staff and county workers.

” We want to take the time right now to thank everybody who works for Webster County that made this transition possible, made it easier for all of us. Without them we couldn’t have done it,” said Cummings.

This state-of-the-art building now houses county offices, courtrooms, judge’s chambers and a jury room,all costing around $5,000,000.

While some people are excited about the new structure, there are those who are feeling a little more nostalgic.

Perval and Garland Hunt were married in the original courthouse building 76 years ago…

” It’s sad to think about the old courthouse burning because that’s where we became Mr. and Mrs. Hunt but I’m glad for Webster County and it’s a nice building and I’m glad to be here, ” said Perval Hunt.

Overall, community members and staff are looking forward to what the future holds.

“As a board, we hope and think that we built a courthouse that is very pleasing to the people of Webster County and we also hope that we’ve a courthouse that will last a hundred years as well as the old one did, ” said Cummings.

Over 100 people showed up for the Open House.