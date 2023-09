Webster County deputies arrest 2 people in burglary investigation

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in a burglary investigation.

The break-ins happened in Eupora, north of Highway 9.

Courtney Harrison and Waylon Palmer were both charged with one count of commercial burglary, one count of trespassing, and two counts of burglary.

Bond was set for Harrison and Palmer at $25,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter