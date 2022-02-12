Webster County drug bust finds almost 400 grams of meth and marijuana

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A drug bust near Mathiston leads to the arrest of four suspects. The Webster County Sheriff’s office with the help of Mathiston PD, arrested James Flowers, Launa Monroe, James Cuneo, and Paul Westermoreland were arrested at a residence just outside of Mathiston. Around 80 grams of methamphetamine and 300 grams of marijuana were seized.

Flowers is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Moore is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence. Cuneo is charged with two counts of methamphetamine. Westmoreland is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Flowers, Moore, and Cuneo are being held at Webster County Jail following a bond hearing.