Webster County grain bin accident turns fatal.

Emergency crews recover victim of grain bin accident

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Webster County 911 received a call around 5:00 PM Friday of an accident at a grain bin on Spring Hill Cemetery Road near Cadaretta Road.

One person had become trapped in the grain bin.

Law Enforcement and Fire Crews from all across Webster County responded to the scene, as well as Calhoun County Search and Rescue.

Around 10:00 PM Friday, Webster County EMA Director Barry Rushing informed WCBI that the victim in that accident had died.

The body has been turned over to the Webster County Coroner.

The victim has not been identified.