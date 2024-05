Webster County man accused of killing wife indicted for murder

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Webster County man accused of killing his wife was indicted for murder.

A grand jury recently returned the charge against Darnell Cortez Campbell.

Kayla Campbell was shot to death at their home on Mt. Vernon Road in July 2023.

At the time, Sheriff David Gore said Darnell Campbell was the one who called 911. He was arrested at the home.

A trial date has not been set.

