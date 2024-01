Webster County man pleads guilty to rape

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Webster County man pled guilty to rape.

His prison term began immediately.

47-year-old Craig Beck was out on bond for rape charges when he allegedly confronted a deputy in public.

Investigators said Beck reportedly approached the Webster County deputy while he was in a restaurant with his family in the Starkville area.

Webster County Sheriff David Gore said Beck’s bond was revoked at the time and he was sent back to jail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X