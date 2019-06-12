Webster County sheriff appears in court

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Webster County Sheriff Tim Mitchell appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Mitchell asked for a continuance in his case. Circuit Clerk Judge Joseph Loper denied Mitchell’s request.

Mitchell is expected back in court later this month.

Mitchell was accused of 12 crimes including attempting a sexual act with an inmate, to giving weapons to a prisoner. There’s also embezzlement accusations and trafficking stolen firearms charges.

Mitchell was arrested at his home on December 19, 2018.

Webster County Chief Investigator Landon Griffin also asked for a continuance in his case. Judge Loper denied his request as well.

Griffin was charged with trafficking firearms and embezzlement in January.