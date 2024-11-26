Webster County Sheriff’s Department gets new intoxilyzer

WEBSTER COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – If you ever get pulled over while driving in Webster County, law enforcement here has a new piece of technology to determine whether you are under the influence or not.

As it sits on the table replacing the intoxilyzer 8000, the intoxilyzer 9000 is a new and updated piece of equipment to help law enforcement decrease the number of deaths caused by drivers under the influence.

It is more efficient, using infrared technology similar to the other one, but it is more efficient,” said David Gore Webster County Sheriff. “It has capabilities to detect raid waves, interference, and the way I understand it and read it, it is .005 as far as any error, and that is a small amount of error. ”

Some of the new technology includes interference detection, software updates, and data storage.

“Anytime you have someone that is driving impaired on the road, whether they realize it or not, they are taking not only their lives in their hands, but they are also taking your family, my family, or whoever family’s life in their hands to,” said Gore. “It only takes a split second to run over someone and kill someone.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports about 37 people in the United States die in drunk driving crashes each day.

Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Martin Carden, and Webster County Native Jessica Hawk believe the new intoxilyzer could possibly keep their loved ones from being in drunk driver crash.

“I think if it will do the job like it is supposed to, and you can tell whether people are intoxicated or not, it will be a great piece of equipment,” said Carden. “There are a lot of people that drive under the influence, and they do not need to be on the highway.”

“I think it is a good idea because it keeps everybody safe on the roads, and it keeps our families safe,” said Hawk. “It is something that makes people feel like their loved ones can make it home safely.”

Sheriff Gore said his department has had the machine for the past couple of months.

