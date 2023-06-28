Webster County Sheriff’s Department hosts school supply drive

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Department is already gearing up for the beginning of the school year by hosting a school supplies drive.

The items donated will go toward students throughout the Webster County School District.

This is the second year the department has hosted the supplies drive and they are hoping to have even more success than last year.

Over a decade working in education and Tabitha Pearson knows getting ready for a new school year can be exciting but costly for some families.

“When you have multiple children you start talking about buying school supplies. We try to keep our school supplies at a minimum just because of that. If you have two or three children and you multiply that by $60 a piece that’s a lot especially all at once so the fact the community wants to come together to do this I just think is great,” said Pearson.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department kicked off a school supply driver before students head back to the classroom.

“I don’t want anyone in the community to view this as a handout this is a hand up,” said Chief Deputy J.C. Smith. “The return on investment is just one day when you’re able to help someone that you can help. That’s what this is about.”

Pearson says the department regularly visits the school for other community involvement opportunities.

The supply drive is expected to build the bond between students and deputies.

“I think for them to offer this service where they are returning I think it’s fantastic and a win-win for everyone involved… Any positive light we can give our officers is great. So many times children have a negative connotation when it comes to police officers and so we try really hard here to be positive,” said Pearson.

Smith said support between law enforcement and the community is a two-way street and her department is delighted to give a helping hand.

“It’s important for us to give back to the community. The community is why we are here and their support is much needed and we want to return that. There are a lot of children that need support from us right now and we’re happy to be able to do it,” said Smith.

The supplies drive will last until July 28. All donations can be taken to the sheriff’s department.

