Webster County Sheriff’s Department starts memorial K-9 foundation

EUPORA, Miss. ( WCBI) – He was more than just a dog.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office announced last Tuesday that its K-9 officer, Zeus, passed away.

Now, they are finding a unique way to honor Zeus’s memory.

Zeus joined the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in 2017.

The 10-year-old German Shepherd spent most of his time locating and assisting with drug arrests.

His handler, Sergeant Brandon Chaille, is remembering his “friendly and energetic personality” by starting a non-profit foundation in his memory.

“Me and the Sheriff got together and talked about it and part of our Foundation 78 there is going to be a section of it just dedicated to the K-9s. Dedicated in Zeus’ name, not only for K-9 Giro but in the future if we decide to purchase another K-9 for another deputy or any local K-9s that need assistance or equipment or we can help them. Any funds donated will be used for that, ” said Chaille.

Zeus’ foundation will be an extension of Foundation 78, which was started several years ago to raise money for the department.

Sheriff David Gore explains how some of that money will be set aside, especially for the K-9 unit.

“It takes a lot of money budget-wise to operate just one dog. You’ve got monthly vet care and all of the things that you would normally have plus feed. These aren’t just animals like your everyday yard dog these animals are trained specifically to do what you want them to do and they’re trained with the officer to do that,” said Gore.

Chaille and Zeus spent a lot of time together on and off duty.

Through extensive training, the Chaille formed a special bond with his four-legged partner.

“Once you build a bond and trust with that dog, the dog will do anything you ask of it. It will give its life for you,” said Chaille.

Sheriff Gore explains that becoming a K-9 handler requires a great deal of commitment.

“You’ve got to have somebody that is motivated and wants to do it because it becomes like Zeus was a lifetime bond with that animal,” said Gore.

Zeus was trained for a variety of duties, including sniffing out narcotics and tracking.

The hard work of the deputies and the K-9s have helped the Sheriff’s Office clean up the county compared to a few years ago.

“Things are different than they were. Those dogs played a part in that because it’s a huge tool that we have to be able to use that dog in that manner,” said Gore.

The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

“I would tell them ‘thank you’. It doesn’t matter the dollar amount, it doesn’t matter if you bring a bag of dog food up here. We truly appreciate it,” said Chaille.

Donations will also help support the department’s other K-9 Giro.

To give to the foundation visit the Webster Counter Sheriff’s Department Facebook or contact them at 662-258-7701.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter