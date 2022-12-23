Webster County Sheriff’s Office hosts annual toy drive

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. ( WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office spread Christmas cheer Thursday with their annual toy drive.

Members of the community collected and donated toys throughout the month to give out to area families.

Kids were able to come by and pick out a toy and some were even able to get a new bike.

Sheriff David Gore said this toy drive is something they look forward to every year and that it’s an opportunity for the department to give back.

“We want to give back to our county and community, and we want the kids who may not have privileges such as others to be able to enjoy that too. This is an opportunity for us to give back, ” said Gore.

If any toys are left from the toy drive the Sheriff’s office will donate them to a family in need in the community.

