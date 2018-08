WEBSTER COUNTY (WCBI) – Webster County deputies are looking for leads in the search for a suspected serial house burglar.

J.L. Palmertree isw wanted for questioning in connection with a series of break-ins. He is around 6’2″ tall weighs about 250 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Palmertree was last seen on Cox Road in the Stewart community.

If have any information to his whereabouts please contact the Webster County Sheriff Department at (662)- 258-7701.