Webster County Woman Arrested For Possession Of Meth

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Webster County woman is behind bars after deputies discovered drugs inside her vehicle.

According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Lamb and a juvenile were driving through Mathiston on Thursday when they were stopped by deputies.

After searching the vehicle, deputies found over 5 grams of what is believed to be meth inside a make-up bag along with some pills and drug paraphernalia.

Lamb is being charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

Her bond is set at $500,000.

The juvenile was released to his parents.