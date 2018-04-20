Webster County Woman Arrested For Possession Of Meth

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Webster County woman is behind bars after deputies discovered drugs inside her vehicle.
According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Lamb and a juvenile were driving through Mathiston on Thursday when they were stopped by deputies.
After searching the vehicle, deputies found over 5 grams of what is believed to be meth inside a make-up bag along with some pills and drug paraphernalia.
Lamb is being charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Her bond is set at $500,000.
The juvenile was released to his parents.