Webster County woman facing statutory rape charge

Alison Hardin was given a $100,000 bond on the charge.

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Webster County is facing a statutory rape charge.

Alison Hardin was given a $100,000 bond on the charge.

She was arrested Tuesday.

Sheriff David Gore says the investigation started about a week ago.

Webster County deputies and Child Protective Services are jointly investigating the case.

Hardin has bonded out of jail.