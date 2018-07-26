Wednesday Night Chase Ends Peacefullly

TUPELO (WCBI) – A Wednesday night police chase ends with a man facing a series of felony and misdemeanor charges. Tupelo Police tried to stop Kedric Pittman on Monument Drive but Pittman drove off.

The pursuit worked its way through South Tupelo and Verona before ending on Clark Street in Shannon. That’s where Pittman was arrested following a brief struggle. Police say the suspect threw several things out the window during the chase which might be related to drug use.

Pittman was charged with Felony Fleeing, DUI 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, Littering, Seat Belt Violation and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Lee County deputies and Verona officers helped in the capture.