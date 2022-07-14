Wednesday storms out, drier weather returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Less heat is in store for Thursday, but drier weather looks to take hold again for the next several days.

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy today with spotty showers along and south of Highway 82. Parts of northern MS should see more sunshine with highs in the 90s whereas upper 80s should be more common near the Golden Triangle.

FRIDAY: Everyone sees a warm up and return to mid July normal temperatures into the lower and middle 90s.

WEEKEND: Dry weather should hold on Saturday and much of Sunday, though Sunday evening could bring back a few showers. Highs both days will be in the 90s.

NEXT WEEK: There remains some hope of increased rain chances Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday see decreased rain chances as highs return to the lower 90s by mid-week.