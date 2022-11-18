Week of ups and downs ahead as temperature climb into 60s
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs make a slow climb into the low 60s before a cold front Friday brings us back into the 40s. Lows slowly climb into the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Highs top out in the low 50s amid partly cloudy skies. The odd shower cannot be ruled out although the vast majority of us will be dry. Lows hit the upper 20s overnight.
SUNDAY: A slight hit to our afternoon temperature means the upper 40s are on tap Sunday. Plentiful sunshine abounds and the overnight low drops to around 30.
NEXT WEEK: We begin a slow upward temperature trend next week, as highs start in the low 50s Monday and end in the low 60s Thursday. A cold front Friday will put an end to progress however, bringing us back to winter-like conditions in the upper 40s. Lows also make a slow climb next week, going from the low 30s to low 40s by overnight Friday. A small chance for rain exists around that time when the cold front passes through, but overall the week remains relatively dry.