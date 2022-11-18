Week of ups and downs ahead as temperature climb into 60s

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs make a slow climb into the low 60s before a cold front Friday brings us back into the 40s. Lows slowly climb into the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Highs top out in the low 50s amid partly cloudy skies. The odd shower cannot be ruled out although the vast majority of us will be dry. Lows hit the upper 20s overnight.

SUNDAY: A slight hit to our afternoon temperature means the upper 40s are on tap Sunday. Plentiful sunshine abounds and the overnight low drops to around 30.