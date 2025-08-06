Weekend beating in Clay County leaves charges against promoter

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Sunday, August 3, the Clay and Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Offices received a call about an assault victim at an off-road trail.

The incident occurred at an event held at Mudslingers Off-Road Trails.

The owner of the business has been cited for violating a county ordinance.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for those who are responsible for a weekend beating.

A man is dealing with severe injuries from an apparent assault by at least three suspects after a trail ride event.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said when events with anticipated large crowds are being organized and promoted, law enforcement is supposed to be notified.

“A special permit is for public safety for us all to be on the same page because at the end of the day, all we want is everybody to remain safe, like the general public and the people that is attending these events,” Scott said.

The victim had been found near an isolated area used for trail rides by the operators of Mudslingers, which had hosted a large weekend event..

Sheriff Scott said Mudslingers did not follow proper procedures, and his office was not notified.

That has landed the owner of Mudslingers in legal trouble with the county.

“He’s actually going to be charged, I mean it’s not our responsibility to scroll on social media or listen to the radio to see who is going to have an event,” Scott said. “It is upon the promoter to come in and get the necessary paperwork that he needs. Also, they were operating after hours on the permit, so you were supposed to close at 2 and be out of there, but this situation happened at 4 in the morning. So I definitely got some concerns about it, he is being charged and again it was a failure on his part not ours.”

Scott said the ordinance is in place to protect people at the events and those in the surrounding area too.

“The reason that is because it puts all of your EMA and your first responders on the same page,” Scott said. “The permit requires certain things that the promoter has to do as far as providing extra security and providing first aid and at the same time it allows us to be able to staff our man power: fire, police and, ambulance to be able to have personnel to cover anything that can potential happen.”

WCBI reached out to the owner but did not get a response.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.