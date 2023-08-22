Weekend burglaries in Starkville leaves 9 juveniles behind bars

Almost 30 cars were burglarized over the weekend mostly at one apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Weekends are usually seen as a relaxing and peaceful time to unwind; however, that wasn’t the case for some Starkville residents and law enforcement.

Almost 30 cars were burglarized over the weekend mostly at one apartment complex.

“Starkville has experienced 27 auto burglaries four stolen weapons on the street and as a result, we’ve made nine arrests,” said Starkville police chief Mark Ballard.

Ballard said arrests came from Friday night burglaries and six came from Saturday night. Eight were charged as juveniles. 17-year-old Tyson Barrett was charged as an adult because he was out on bond for felony stealing of a vehicle.

“If you are a parent know where your children are because of the nine arrests we made, one is an adult the rest are juveniles between ages 12-17 years of age so we’ve got four stolen weapons in the hands of juveniles,” said Ballard.

17 of the 27 auto burglaries happened at Redpoint Apartments.

Ballard said most of the burglaries came from people not locking their doors. However, there were cases where windows were broken and items were stolen.

Some residents at the complex said the weekend spree has made them nervous, but they’re being proactive moving forward.

“You got to look out and it just makes you a little worried at night, maybe keep your stuff inside and lock your cars and lock your doors”

Ballard said ringing doorbells plus the help of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi State University police helped make quick arrests possible.

The chief said most break-ins happen in the early morning hours and feels that the burglaries were connected to other crimes.

He said if people choose to commit crimes in his city, there will be consequences.

“There were some that were Columbus residents but I believe through talking to surrounding agencies we’ve got a good feel that this could be related to other crimes in other areas when those people make that bad choice they’ll be held accountable or apprehended,” said Ballard.

Ballard encouraged people to stay alert, and if they see anything suspicious, call his department or 911.

