Weekend drop in temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- One more day of warmer temperatures before the big weekend drop off. It will not last long, next week warms right back up.

FRIDAY: Conditions are going to be about the same today, as they were yesterday. Temperatures are in the low to middle 80s. Sky conditions will stay mostly clear, dry, and with a 0% chance of any rain showers. A dry cold front will move through the SE US this afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear night with temperatures in the low to middle 50s. It is going to be more of a mild night for high school football games, not as chilly as last week.

THIS WEEKEND: Thanks to the cold front on Friday, temperatures are going to be back in the fall fashion. Temperatures over the weekend are heading into the middle 70s. A high pressure system will be moving in from the NW. This will allow us to have clear sky conditions both days. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are gradually going to start warming back up. Low to middle 80s are going to be expected again. Cloud coverage will be building back in, as well as the humidity. Rain chances will be increasing towards the last half of next week too.