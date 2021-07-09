Weekend Forecast

SUMMARY: Warm & humid air will continue to give rise to showers and storms throughout the weekend and next week. A few gusty storms are possible Sunday. If storms linger over any one place too long some flooding could occur once again with a quick few inches of rain.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds SW 2-7 mph. A stray shower or storm can’t be totally ruled out.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible, especially from late morning through the afternoon. The chance of rain is about 40-50% but that means not everyone is guaranteed a storm. Highs around 90° with heat indices in the 95-100°. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Variably cloudy with showers and storms possible. We’ll be watching storms back to our northwest to see if they remain strong when they enter our area. Lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain and storms likely. The chance is about 80% during the day. Some storms could be locally strong with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. More showers and storms are expected with a weak front in the region. The chance of rain is 60%. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Partly cloudy each day with pop-up showers and storms. Rain chances in the 30-40% range. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90. Lows near 70.

