Weekend Forecast, Heat Danger Continues Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and humid conditions persist, increased chances of rain on Monday and Thursday of next week.

SATURDAY: Another hot and humid day with a high temperature near 95. Skies are mostly sunny with limited cloud cover, we’ll be staying dry. Lows tonight will land near 73 with skies staying mostly clear overhead.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: A 40% chance of showers/t-storms with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will climb from the mid to the upper 90s with lows ranging through the low the mid 70s.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: Temperatures continue to soar through the upper 90s with heat index values exceeding 105 in most places! A slight chance of rain on Tuesday then dangerously hot and dry conditions on Wednesday. Entering the weekend with a 30% chance of an isolated shower or storm, high temperatures remain in the upper 90s with high humidity.