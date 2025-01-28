Weekend Fulton fire destroys downtown restaurant

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A weekend fire in Fulton has left a popular downtown restaurant in ashes, and owners and employees wondering about their next moves.

“We came down here and the back roof was already engulfed and it kind of just worked its way forward. I don’t think there’s anything left in there,” Carrie Ruth said.

On the night of January 25, the Fulton Fire Department was called out to a restaurant fire in the downtown area.

Flames had already breached the roof of The Merc on Main and the 4-year restaurant was in danger of being a total loss.

Surrounding fire departments arrived to help battle the blaze, and two Fulton firefighters sustained minor injuries.

With the fire causing so much damage, business owner Carrie Ruth said she’s concerned about her restaurant’s team.

“We had a small team, 14 people but 14 people counted on this place to pay a light bill or a cell phone bill, books for college and they didn’t have anywhere to go to work today,” Ruth said. “They’re my biggest concern. Nobody was hurt and that would be my most important but I worry for them and how quickly they can find something else.”

Residents of Fulton said that the Merc on Main was becoming a vital part of the community.

“The Merc had quickly become a Fulton staple. It was an excellent restaurant in town and with everybody involved, the owner, the renters, employees, they are all devastated at this loss,” Jason Laney said.

“I didn’t know as many people love the Merc like I did until this happened,” Ruth said. “I got so many messages so we hope that we can re-open and keep doing what we were doing. The Merc was not just a place where people could come out and eat. It was just the community, I like to still provide that if we can find a place and everything that has to be done.”

The Fulton Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

