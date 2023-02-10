Weekend rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Finishing off the week a little bit drier, but with plenty of clouds sticking around. Rain returns for the weekend and also again a couple of times next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy sky conditions will continue through the night and into the weekend. Temperatures tonight will be falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s again.

SATURDAY: Heavy cloud coverage will be hanging around for at least another day. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s. There is another round of rain heading our way, beginning Saturday afternoon. This rain is not going to be caused by a frontal passage, but by a low pressure system in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Overnight temperatures will be in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: The upper level system will continue moving East. This will clear out the rain and cloud coverage. Sunday is going to be a sunny day with very little cloud coverage. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, low temperatures falling below freezing. There is a chance of widespread frost overnight and into Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the majority of the week, 60s and 70s. By Friday, the temperatures will fall into the 40s. Rain returns once again for Valentine’s Day and again on Thursday. Thursday’s system does look to have a chance for severe weather. Stay updated with us through the weekend and next week for more details.