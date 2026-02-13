Weekend rain showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Low pressure and cold front will be moving in from the West/NW. This will increase rain chances for Valentine’s weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Moisture continues to increase, which means extra clouds will be building in. Overnight lows will be cool, in the middle 40s.

VALENTINE’S DAY: Light showers will begin Saturday morning, with heavy cloud coverage. Showers will gradually pick up intensity throughout the day. Make sure to have your rain gear ready for any Valentine’s celebrations, especially if heading out to dinner. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows will be mild, in the upper 50s. The heaviest of the rain will come overnight and into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Overnight rain potential will bring heavy rain and gusty wind. Everything points to this system being sub-severe. There is a low chance for a couple severe thunderstorm warnings, if the wind picks up enough. Make sure you are staying aware of your weather conditions. Highs will be in the upper 60s, with lows in the middle 40s once the rain clears East.