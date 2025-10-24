Weekend rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Go out and enjoy Saturday, as Sunday looks to bring showers and possibly a few thunderstorms across the state.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Football game kickoffs will start in the upper 60s to lower 70s. By the end of the game, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s. Lows will continue to drop into the lower 50s. Clouds will stick around into the morning.

SATURDAY: Mostly dry for the morning and afternoon with clouds hanging around. Temperatures will still be warm in upper 70s. The wind will have gusty moments, up to 20MPH. By the evening, light and scattered showers will start pushing into the corner throughout the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the day. Afternoon highs will be a little bit cooler, only reaching the middle 60s. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Highs will be feeling like Fall into our Halloween week. Lower 70s to start the week, middle 60s by the end. Another passing front will bring more rain on Tuesday.