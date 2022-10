Weekend shooting in Columbus leaves one man injured

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured in a weekend shooting in Columbus.

The gunfire happened at about 9:40 on Saturday night in the area of Waterworks Road and Byrnes Circle.

WCBI learned the man was shot in the leg.

Columbus police have not released any information about the shooting.

Sources tell WCBI that no arrest has been made.

