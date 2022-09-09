Weekend washout

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Higher chances of rain return for the end of the week and into the weekend. Next week, lower chances for rain bring hotter temperatures.

FRIDAY: The chance for rain throughout the day jumps to 60% from yesterday’s 0%. Rain cooled air will keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Football fields may turn into mud baths tonight. Rain showers and storms will continue into this evening. Temperatures drop to the upper 60s.

WEEKEND: Temperatures maintain in the middle 80s. There is a 50% chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday. Anyone heading to the Ole Miss game should prep themselves with rain gear!

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances fall back to around 0%. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the mid and upper 80s, almost 90s towards the end of the week.