Some weekend wintry weather, ice storm on Monday

SUMMARY: Old Man Winter will keep his icy grip on our area for the next week. Several disturbances over the next 2 days will keep some rain or light freezing rain in the forecast. Highest odds of freezing rain over the next 2 days look to be north and west of Columbus where it will be just a bit colder.

The entire area is game for a major ice event on Monday. Recent data suggest a broad swath of 1/4” to 1/2” of ice could occur in the WCBI coverage area. Stay tuned for updates all weekend long.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with areas of rain developing. Some light freezing rain is possible in spots that hover around or just below freezing. These areas will be located mainly north and west of Columbus. Lows in the low 30s to upper 20s. Winds N 10-15 mph with wind chills in the 20s and 10s.

SATURDAY: Areas of rain or light freezing rain mainly during the first half of the day. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds N 10-15 mph. Wind chills in the 20s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low 30s to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of light rain or light freezing rain. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds with light rain or freezing rain possible. Lows in the low 30s or upper 20s.

MONDAY: Confidence is increasing that widespread icing will occur with a storm system pushing across the region from mid/late morning through early/mid evening. Between 1/4″ and 1/2″ of ice could accumulate. Over 1/4″ of sleet could also occur. Not much snow is expected with this system at this time but it can’t be ruled out. This looks like mainly a freezing rain event but some sleet and snow could also mix in. Significant travel issues and power disruptions could occur. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 10s. Wind chills in the low 10s and single digits. Any precipitation that has fallen is going to freeze. Travel may be adversely affected.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs look to struggle to get back to 32. Icy conditions could hang on during the day with the cold air mass in place.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to low 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Some rain or a wintry mix may move back in late in the day and into Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: Areas of wintry weather are possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

