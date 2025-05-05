Weiner Mobile makes its way to J.L. King in Starkville

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – With us being a day removed from the Starkville Derby, the well-known Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile remains in Starkville.

The vehicle partnered with Starkville Strong to bring in free food, resources, and tons of fun for the public.

The event took place at the J.L. King Parking Lot.

This is the annual stop the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile makes in the town after traveling around the world each month.

Those who drive the vehicle, also known as the hotdoggers, said they always enjoy their time in Starkville.

“It’s incredible, man, it’s an amazing opportunity to be able to see the country,” Matthew Bailey said. “You know, we are going from cities with millions of people to tiny communities with maybe 5,000, and we’ve done events and everything in between. So everywhere we go, it’s the same mission: spark a smile and spread joy.”

“They partnered with Second Servings to help bring meals to people who don’t always have access to them, and it’s a really great organization, so we thought we would come by with the Weiner Mobile and have it here,” Maddie Meyers said. “Try to spark some joy and give out some fun stickers, our Weiner whistles, do photos and tours with the vehicle. As well as we are going to help with some mail deliveries later today.”

“It means the world, Bailey said. ” You know, every time we go, people run into so many cultures, so many different backgrounds, and the same thing happens with everybody, which is when they see a giant hot dog, it’s silly, it’s goofy, it’s lighthearted, it’s just something everybody can gather around. Get a little chuckle, tell a story about their parents, their grandparents. We’ve been around for 89 years.”

You can visit the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile to track their next location where they will stop.

