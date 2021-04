STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Weir man is accused of pushing a child down the stairs and hitting the kid.

Willie Meaders is charged with child abuse, simple and aggravated assault, and domestic violence.

In court documents, Starkville officers allege Meaders pushed the child down the stairs and hit the child with his fist.

The alleged incident happened Saturday on Mallory Lane.

Meaders is also accused of trying to strangle a child and hitting his girlfriend.

No word if his bond has been set.