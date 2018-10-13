Welcome Home Lila Usry

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- We’ve been following the story of Lila Usry since she was diagnosed with cancer almost a year ago.

After a long battle, she is finally coming home, and friends and family had a surprise for her.

- Advertisement -

“We just wanted to welcome Lila back home after being away for almost a year and fighting leukemia and winning.”

The streets are lined with people all ready to welcome home 10-year-old Lila Usry. Signs and orange balloons greet the family as they make the final turn to home.

“I think this is just a great, happy homecoming, and it means that this community has come together to support a little girl who has really felt a battle a long hard battle and her family. We all prayed for her. We’ve been able to join together and send packages to her and support her family, even her mom and her brother. As well, they have been away from this town for almost a year,” said Michelle Williamson.

Friends, family, and neighbors joined together to surprise the Usry family with a big welcome home celebration.

“I feel like they are just going to be taken away. They’re going to be in awe, and I’m sure they are going to have happy tears,” said Williamson.

It was a group effort to make the surprise happen. Shannon Greenan used the power of Facebook to unite the community.

“Everybody was pitching in and doing different things. It just came together. Thank goodness! We were afraid the time was going to. We didn’t know what time they were going to get here for sure. That was kind of iffy, but it worked out,” said Greenan.

Erin Molina says the family was overwhelmed by all the of people that showed up but were thankful for the love.

“They have just so many people that care about them. You saw that with the streets line even all up and down the highway people were waving and honking and screaming,” said Molina.

It has been a long journey for Lila after she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia last November. Everyone is happy to welcome her back home.

“We are just so glad that Lila is coming home, and we know that she is doing better and we are just thrilled that she is going to be back in her hometown and in her own house in her own bed,” said Williamson.

We just want to say welcome home Lila! We are glad you are home.